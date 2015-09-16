BRIEF-lastminute.com turns to H1 net loss of EUR 4.2 million

Sept 16 (Reuters) - lastminute.com NV :

* H1 revenues of 123.1 million euros ($139 million), + 70.7 pct overall, + 22 pct organic

* H1 adjusted and consolidated EBITDA of 2.8 million euros, -77 pct versus H1 2014

* H1 net loss at 4.2 million euros versus profit 3.2 million euros last year

* H1 2015 gross travel value of 1,187.7 million euros, + 84.7 pct overall, + 25 pct organic versus H1 2014

* For the outlook, fine-tuning estimates for the year-end and lowering revenue target from 270 million to 255 million euros

* Three year 2017 guidance remains unchanged Source text - bit.ly/1NvID39 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)