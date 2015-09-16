FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-lastminute.com turns to H1 net loss of EUR 4.2 million
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
September 16, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-lastminute.com turns to H1 net loss of EUR 4.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - lastminute.com NV :

* H1 revenues of 123.1 million euros ($139 million), + 70.7 pct overall, + 22 pct organic

* H1 adjusted and consolidated EBITDA of 2.8 million euros, -77 pct versus H1 2014

* H1 net loss at 4.2 million euros versus profit 3.2 million euros last year

* H1 2015 gross travel value of 1,187.7 million euros, + 84.7 pct overall, + 25 pct organic versus H1 2014

* For the outlook, fine-tuning estimates for the year-end and lowering revenue target from 270 million to 255 million euros

* Three year 2017 guidance remains unchanged Source text - bit.ly/1NvID39 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.