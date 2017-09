Sept 16 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd

* Fy revenue increased 8.6 percent to r9,3 billion

* Fy heps increased to increased 69 percent to 173,6 cents

* Total dividend per share for year increased up 75 percent to 56,0 cents

* Group will be exposed to downwards pressure on overall market prices for milk. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: