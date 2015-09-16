FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ABB wins power cable contract for Statoil oil field
#Switzerland Market Report
September 16, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ABB wins power cable contract for Statoil oil field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* Awarded a contract to ABB in Sweden for fabrication and installation of two high-voltage cables supplying power from shore to the Johan Sverdrup field

* Total contract value is nok 700 million, plus options

* The contract is an EPCI contract covering engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and testing of two high-voltage power cables and a fibre-optic communication cable to the Johan Sverdrup field centre from shore

* The high-voltage cables are 200 kilometres long and designed for a supply capacity of 100 MW/80 kV. This will cover the power need for the first phase of the Johan Sverdrup field development, which is scheduled for start-up late in 2019

* The cables will be buried into the seabed or covered by rocks, as required Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
