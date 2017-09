Sept 16 (Reuters) - ZetaDisplay AB :

* Recruits Paula Hjertberg as CFO in order to support continued expansion

* Paula comes from a similar post in the Visma Group which provides software and services

* Paula Hjertberg took up her post as ZetaDisplay CFO on Aug. 27 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)