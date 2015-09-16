FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ladbrokes CFO Ian Bull to step down in Feb 2016
September 16, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ladbrokes CFO Ian Bull to step down in Feb 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Plc

* On 24 July Ladbrokes and Coral announced their intention to merge, and it was agreed that Paul Bowtell, Coral’s Chief Financial Officer, would become Finance Director of the combined business

* Ladbrokes has now agreed with Ian Bull, Chief Financial Officer, the timing of his departure in February 2016

* If Ladbrokes’ proposed merger with Coral completes before this date it has been agreed that Ian would leave shortly after completion and if the merger completes after this date then the board will put in place appropriate arrangements.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

