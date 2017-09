Sept 16 (Reuters) - Fresenius Says:

* Fresenius announces offering of u.s. Dollar denominated senior notes

* Fresenius intends to issue us$300 million of senior unsecured notes with a maturity of 7 years.

* Fresenius says The Proceeds Of This Offering Will Be Used To Refinance Short Term debt, extending our maturity profile Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)