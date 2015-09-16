FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novo presents positive results in Victoza vs lixisenatide trial
#Healthcare
September 16, 2015 / 9:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novo presents positive results in Victoza vs lixisenatide trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says Victoza (liraglutide) provides significantly greater HbA1c reduction than lixisenatide in new clinical trial

* A head-to-head trial comparing Victoza and lixisenatide, in combination with metformin, demonstrated a significantly greater reduction in HbA1c of -1.83% for liraglutide vs -1.21% for lixisenatide in adults with type 2 diabetes.

* The trial was a 26-week, parallel group, open-label trial involving 404 adults with type 2 diabetes randomised 1:1.1

* The term HbA1c refers to glycated haemoglobin -- for people with diabetes, the higher the HbA1c, the greater the risk of developing diabetes-related complications. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
