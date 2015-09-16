FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Incity Immobilien H1 EBIT turns to profit of EUR 2.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Incity Immobilien H1 EBIT turns to profit of EUR 2.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Incity Immobilien AG :

* H1 parent company EBIT of -1.1 million euros (-$1.24 million) was slightly lower than in the first half of 2014 (-0.9 million euros)

* Sees 2015 parent company result will be well above last year’s level

* H1 consolidated net income of 1.5 million euros

* H1 consolidated EBIT increased to 2.7 million euros after -4.3 million euros in the first half 2014

* Says FY consolidated net income will be, despite the positive half-year results at around last year’s level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.