REFILE-BRIEF-Monrif units sign sale deal of Hotel Hermitage di Milano for 20.6 mln euros
September 16, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Monrif units sign sale deal of Hotel Hermitage di Milano for 20.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to include “and” into the brackets “property and hotel activity” in the first bullet point.)

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Monrif SpA :

* Its units Emiliana Grandi Alberghi EGA Srl and Immobiliare Fiomes Srl sign sale deal of Hotel Hermitage di Milano (both property and hotel activity) for 20.6 million euros ($23.1 million) with Leonardo Hotel Hermitage Srl

* Transaction will determine Group Monrif consolidated gross capital gain of over 11 million euro and consequent extinction of total mortgage loan of residual 19.5 million euro

* Leonardo Hotel Hermitage Srl belongs to Fattal Hotel’s group

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

