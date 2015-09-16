REFILE-BRIEF-Monrif units sign sale deal of Hotel Hermitage di Milano for 20.6 mln euros

(Refiles to include “and” into the brackets “property and hotel activity” in the first bullet point.)

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Monrif SpA :

* Its units Emiliana Grandi Alberghi EGA Srl and Immobiliare Fiomes Srl sign sale deal of Hotel Hermitage di Milano (both property and hotel activity) for 20.6 million euros ($23.1 million) with Leonardo Hotel Hermitage Srl

* Transaction will determine Group Monrif consolidated gross capital gain of over 11 million euro and consequent extinction of total mortgage loan of residual 19.5 million euro

* Leonardo Hotel Hermitage Srl belongs to Fattal Hotel’s group

