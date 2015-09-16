BRIEF-Medivir says to merge research and development units

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Medivir :

* Says to merge research and development and implement changes within the management group

* Says its research and development operations will be merged into a joint unit as of 1 October 2015, headed by Richard Bethell who will hold the new title of EVP Research & Development

* Says this change will both increase Medivir’s ability to prioritise and enhance efficiency within its research operations and expand the flexibility and readiness for a broadening of the development portfolio.

* Medivir will also create a new function to house all regulatory skills and areas of responsibility, headed by Åsa Holmgren who will hold the new title of EVP Strategic Regulatory Affairs. Link to press release: here

