BRIEF-Medivir says to merge research and development units
#Healthcare
September 16, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Medivir says to merge research and development units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Medivir :

* Says to merge research and development and implement changes within the management group

* Says its research and development operations will be merged into a joint unit as of 1 October 2015, headed by Richard Bethell who will hold the new title of EVP Research & Development

* Says this change will both increase Medivir’s ability to prioritise and enhance efficiency within its research operations and expand the flexibility and readiness for a broadening of the development portfolio.

* Medivir will also create a new function to house all regulatory skills and areas of responsibility, headed by Åsa Holmgren who will hold the new title of EVP Strategic Regulatory Affairs. Link to press release: here

Further company coverage:

