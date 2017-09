Sept 16 (Reuters) - BankNordik P/F :

* Board has taken final step in its declared focused strategy for its banking operations

* Board resolved to put BankNordik’s corporate banking business in Denmark up for sale

* Árni Ellefsen, current CFO, has been appointed as interim CEO, replacing Janus Petersen Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)