FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Evolva Holding to receive CHF 57.4 mln gross proceeds from rights offering
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 16, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Evolva Holding to receive CHF 57.4 mln gross proceeds from rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA :

* At end of subscription period on Sept 16, 2015, subscription rights for 61,372,443 new registered shares had been validly exercised, representing 98.3 pct of new registered shares offered

* Number of new registered shares subscribed for includes approximately 1.9 million new shares for which an existing shareholder could not exercise subscription rights due to technical reasons

* Will receive gross proceeds in amount of 57.4 million Swiss francs ($59.24 million) which will be used to support stevia launch and other growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9690 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.