BRIEF-NextGenTel signs agreement to acquire Kvantel and Kvantel Voice Introduction

Sept 17 (Reuters) - NextGenTel Holding ASA :

* Says will acquire 100 pct of the shares in Kvantel AS (Kvantel) from FTI (the Kvantel Acquisition)

* To enter into share sale and purchase agreement regarding acquisition of 100 pct of the shares in Kvantel Voice AS (Kvantel Voice) (the Kvantel Voice Acquisition)

* Says will pay a fixed purchase price for Kvantel of 71.1 million Norwegian crowns ($8.76 million) and, at completion of Kvantel acquisition, settle Kvantel’s shareholder debt with a principal amount of 25 million crowns

* Finances the Kvantel Acquisition by bank debt facilities

* Says closing of Kvantel acquisition is expected to take place medio October 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1173 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)