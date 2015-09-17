FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NextGenTel signs agreement to acquire Kvantel and Kvantel Voice Introduction
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 17, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NextGenTel signs agreement to acquire Kvantel and Kvantel Voice Introduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - NextGenTel Holding ASA :

* Says will acquire 100 pct of the shares in Kvantel AS (Kvantel) from FTI (the Kvantel Acquisition)

* To enter into share sale and purchase agreement regarding acquisition of 100 pct of the shares in Kvantel Voice AS (Kvantel Voice) (the Kvantel Voice Acquisition)

* Says will pay a fixed purchase price for Kvantel of 71.1 million Norwegian crowns ($8.76 million) and, at completion of Kvantel acquisition, settle Kvantel’s shareholder debt with a principal amount of 25 million crowns

* Finances the Kvantel Acquisition by bank debt facilities

* Says closing of Kvantel acquisition is expected to take place medio October 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1173 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.