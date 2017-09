Sept 17 (Reuters) - Obducat AB :

* Says has received an order from IMDEA-Nanociencia Institute in Madrid, Spain for the supply of an EITRE 3 NIL system

* Says ENITRE system to IMDEA-Nanociencia Institute will be delivered during Q3 this year

