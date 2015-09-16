FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-K&R Enterprises raises stake in Astro to 70.70 pct
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
September 16, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-K&R Enterprises raises stake in Astro to 70.70 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Astro SA :

* K&R Enterprises Sp. z o.o. its stake in company from 32.49 percent (or 3,216,500 shares) to 70.70 percent (or 16,128,720 shares)

* After registration of company’s capital increase Ryszard Krajewski lowers his stake in Astro to 28.59 percent from 65.87 percent without change in amount of shares held (6,521,000 shares)

* K&R Enterprises, affiliated unit of Ryszard Krajewski, acquires 12,912,220 shares at 0.05 zloty each in private placement

* Ryszard Krajewski is chairman of company’s management board Source text for Eikon:, , Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7390 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.