BRIEF-K&R Enterprises raises stake in Astro to 70.70 pct

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Astro SA :

* K&R Enterprises Sp. z o.o. its stake in company from 32.49 percent (or 3,216,500 shares) to 70.70 percent (or 16,128,720 shares)

* After registration of company’s capital increase Ryszard Krajewski lowers his stake in Astro to 28.59 percent from 65.87 percent without change in amount of shares held (6,521,000 shares)

* K&R Enterprises, affiliated unit of Ryszard Krajewski, acquires 12,912,220 shares at 0.05 zloty each in private placement

* K&R Enterprises, affiliated unit of Ryszard Krajkowski, acquires 12,912,220 shares at 0.05 zloty each in private placement

* Ryszard Krajkowski is chairman of company's management board