BRIEF-Baloise Holding sells closed life insurance portfolio in Germany
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Baloise Holding sells closed life insurance portfolio in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Baloise Holding AG :

* Sells closed life insurance portfolio in Germany

* Life insurance portfolio of German branch of Baloise Life Ltd sold to Frankfurter Leben-Gruppe

* Portfolio of Basler Lebensversicherungs-AG (Hamburg), which amounts to around 7.7 billion Swiss francs, is not affected by transaction

* Portfolio that has been sold has a sum insured of 1.9 billion Swiss francs ($1.96 billion)

* After purchase, Frankfurter Leben-Gruppe will operate company as a separate entity and is making a transfer offer to 100 or so employees who have worked on portfolio to date Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9702 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
