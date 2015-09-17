BRIEF-Rocket Internet total shareholding in HelloFresh changes to 57.2 pct

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet SE :

* HelloFresh GmbH financing round of 75.0 million euros values company at 2.6 billion euros ($3 billion)

* Rocket Internet total shareholding in HelloFresh changes as result of this capital increase from 58.9 pct to 57.2 pct (excluding effects from additional management stock related compensation)

* This results in an increase in last portfolio value ("LPV") of Rocket Internet's stake in HelloFresh by 1.1 billion euros (from 0.4 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros)