BRIEF-Rocket Internet total shareholding in HelloFresh changes to 57.2 pct
September 17, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rocket Internet total shareholding in HelloFresh changes to 57.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet SE :

* HelloFresh GmbH financing round of 75.0 million euros values company at 2.6 billion euros ($3 billion)

* Rocket Internet total shareholding in HelloFresh changes as result of this capital increase from 58.9 pct to 57.2 pct (excluding effects from additional management stock related compensation)

* This results in an increase in last portfolio value (“LPV”) of Rocket Internet’s stake in HelloFresh by 1.1 billion euros (from 0.4 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

