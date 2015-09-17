FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SMT signs preliminary agreement to sell SMT Software Services, Nilaya
September 17, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SMT signs preliminary agreement to sell SMT Software Services, Nilaya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - SMT SA :

* Says that it started negotiations on May 5 and signed a preliminary sale agreement on Sept. 16 to sell two units, SMT Software Services Sp. z o.o SKA and Nilaya Sp. z o.o.

* SMT Software Services to be sold for 104 million zlotys ($27.9 million) and Nilaya for 65 million zlotys

* The agreement was signed between Creston Investments Sp. z o.o. (buyer) which is affiliated with a fund managed by Enterprise Investors, the company’s unit Holding Inwestycyjny Akesto Sp. z o.o. (seller of SMT Software Services), Doneva Sp. z o.o. (seller of Nilaya), the company and SMT Software Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7230 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

