Sept 17 (Reuters) - Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd :

* FY revenue up 8 pct to 1.1 billion rand

* FY HEPS up 325 pct to 2.4 cents

* Occurrence of impairments and adjustments in 2015 resulted in reported operating loss of 72.5 million rand versus operating profit 17.6 million rand in 2014