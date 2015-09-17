BRIEF-Investec sees higher results at specialist banking units

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Investec Plc :
* UK specialist banking business is expected to report results significantly higher than prior year
* South African specialist banking business is expected to report results well ahead of prior year in rands
* Global specialist banking business is expected to report results substantially ahead of prior year
* Recent currency and equity market volatility (if sustained) is likely to create headwinds in Wealth & Investment and Asset Management businesses
* Overall group results negatively impacted by depreciation of average rand: pounds sterling exchange rate about 8 pct over period
* Asset Management net inflows of about 1.5 billion stg to end of August 2015
* Wealth & Investment net inflows of 1.1 billion stg to end of August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)