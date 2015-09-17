BRIEF-Axel Springer, Ringier to form joint firm in Switzerland

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Axel Springer SE

* Ringier and Axel Springer sign contract to create jointly owned company in Switzerland

* New joint-venture company will accommodate all Ringier publications in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland

* Ringier will fully consolidate its stake in planned new company

* Axel Springer will consolidate its earnings from new company on a pro-rata basis

* Ringier Axel Springer Media Switzerland AG plans to commence its operations on January 1, 2016 Source text: here Further company coverage: