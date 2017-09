Sept 17 (Reuters) - Is Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Authorizes general directorate to buy 20 percent of Mika Tur Seyahat Acenteligi ve Turizm (Tatil Budur) for 11.5 million lira ($3.82 million) from several shareholders

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0095 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)