BRIEF-Akka Technologies H1 net income declines to 9.8 mln euros

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Akka Technologies SA :

* Reports H1 revenue 461.6 million euros ($521.8 million) versus 438.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 current operating income is 22.0 million euros versus 22.8 million euros year ago

* H1 net income is 9.8 million euros versus 11.5 million euros a year ago

* Confirms organic revenue growth in 2015 in line with 2018 strategic plan

* Confirms 2018 targets: revenue of 1.2 billion euros and current operating income of 100 million euros

* Confirms 2018 targets: sees current operating margin between 8 and 10 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)