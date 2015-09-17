FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Italia Independent Group H1 EBITDA up 19.2 pct to 3.98 million euros
September 17, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Italia Independent Group H1 EBITDA up 19.2 pct to 3.98 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Italia Independent Group SpA :

* Reports H1 net sales in 34.7 percent growth, equal to 24.94 million euros ($28.17 million) (18.52 million euros as at June 30, 2014)

* H1 EBITDA rises by 19.2 percent, to reach 3.98 million euros (3.34 million euros as at June 30, 2014)

* Board of directors resolved to begin the preliminary analyses and assessments for the admission of shares to trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Italian Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

