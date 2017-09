Sept 18 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG :

* Says Swiss Prime Anlagestiftung (SPA), successfully launched on Sept. 17, its new investment group "SPA Immobilien Schweiz" with initial public offering of 550 million Swiss francs ($573 million) Source text - bit.ly/1P6dXEy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9607 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)