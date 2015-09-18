BRIEF-Corem makes offer for Tribona

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Corem Property Group AB :

* Makes offer for Tribona AB (publ)

* Offers 42 Swedish crowns per Tribona share

* Offer price represents premium of 17.3 pct when compared to closing price on Sept. 7, the last trading day before Tribona announced that discussions regarding a public offer for the company take place, and a premium of 9.7 pct for Tribonas share when compared to the closing price on Sept. 17

* Purchase price will partly be paid in cash and partly through new share issue in Corem

