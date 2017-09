Sept 18 (Reuters) - Corem Property Group AB :

* Has enetered into agreement on sale of 16.1 million A-series shares and 21.6 million B-series shares in Klövern

* Sells Klövern shares to M2 Asset Management AB for 300 million Swedish crowns ($36.6 million)

($1 = 8.1928 Swedish crowns)