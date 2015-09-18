BRIEF-Ferrexpo says its operations not yet impacted by Bank F&C woes

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo Plc :

* Provides an update on its transactional bank in Ukraine, Bank Finance and Credit JSC, ultimately controlled by co’s largest shareholder Kostyantin Zhevago

* Assessing situation as National Bank of declared Ukraine Bank F&C insolvent and will update market as necessary

* As of Sept. 16, 2015, group’s total cash balance was about $280 million after payment of interim dividend

* Of this cash balance, about $174 million was held at Bank F&C with remainder held offshore

* Group’s operations are not currently affected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)