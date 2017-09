Sept 18 (Reuters) - Kentima Holding publ AB :

* Q4 net sales 7.8 million Swedish crowns ($951,765) versus 10.1 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating loss 2.5 million crowns versus loss 4.0 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2015/16 revenue to increase and result to improve

