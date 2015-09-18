BRIEF-UDG Healthcare to sell certain assets to McKesson for 407.5 mln euros

Sept 18 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare Plc
* Proposed sale of United Drug Supply chain businesses and Masta to McKesson Corporation
* Has entered into a conditional agreement for sale of certain assets
* Disposed businesses will be better positioned to prosper under ownership of McKesson
* Aggregate cash consideration of EUR 407.5 million on a cash and debt free basis
* Net proceeds from disposal will facilitate increased investment in higher growth areas both organically and via acquisition
* Transaction is anticipated to complete by 31 March 2016
* CEO, Liam Fitzgerald, announces plans to retire in March 2016 and board nominates COO, Brendan Mcatamney, as his successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: