BRIEF-UET United Electronic Technology H1 revenue up 35 pct to EUR 32.63 mln
September 17, 2015 / 12:49 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UET United Electronic Technology H1 revenue up 35 pct to EUR 32.63 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - UET United Electronic Technology AG :

* H1 consolidated revenues of 32.629 million euros ($36.95 million). This represents growth of 8.371 million euros or 35 pct compared with same period of previous year.

* H1 EBIT were also positive and amounted to 0.911 million euros, but were also below previous year’s value of eur 1.322 million euros

* H1 net profit of first half of year was 2.077 million euros (previous year: 0.540 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

