BRIEF-Snowbird: Snow Bird (Hong Kong) issues RMB 400 mln bond
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 17, 2015 / 2:14 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Snowbird: Snow Bird (Hong Kong) issues RMB 400 mln bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Snowbird AG :

* Snow bird (Hong Kong) issues bond guaranteed by Snowbird AG - issue size 400 million renminbi ($62.85 million), maturity 2018 - hard underwriting by haitong

* Closing is expected to occur early next week

* Use of bond proceeds is intended for financing future growth and providing sufficient working capital for chinese operational company, especially in China and Europe Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
