Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SA :

* Says surgeons at University of Florida evaluate use of Cellvizio during partial and radical nephrectomies

* Announces the publication of clinical study results involving the use of CLE with Cellvizio in the peer reviewed Journal of Urology

