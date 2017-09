(Capitalizes ‘L’ in company name in headline)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :

* Signs a new 6-year, fixed-term lease with a world-leading ‘e-economy’ firm for #Cloud.paris project

* Says thanks to new transaction it has now secured more than 50 percent of #Cloud.paris project in advance of its delivery

