Sept 18 (Reuters) - BVZ Holding AG :

* H1 total revenues of 66.9 million Swiss francs ($70 million), up 0.5 million francs yoy

* H1 EBIT decreased from previous year to 5.6 million francs and net income to 3.1 million francs

* Sees good annual result Source text - bit.ly/1F5IUso Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9603 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)