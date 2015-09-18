FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Emakina acquires Austrian agency diamond:dogs
September 18, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Emakina acquires Austrian agency diamond:dogs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Emakina Group SA :

* Acquires 100 percent stake in capital of the Austrian agency diamond:dogs

* Acquisition represents a first payment of maximum 3.1 million euros ($3.5 million) in cash out of which 0.8 million euros is executed now and the remaining amount will be executed in may 2016

* CEO Gerhard Handler leads new Emakina agency, together with CFO Christian Handler

* Acquisition should have a financial impact on consolidated EBITDA of Emakina from last quarter of 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

