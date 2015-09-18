BRIEF-FMC Technologies wins $160 mln Statoil contract

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* Johan Sverdrup contract awarded to FMC Technologies

* The contract involves establishment of a new and cost efficient standard for subsea equipment

* Contract has an estimated value of 1.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($160.29 million)

* Includes deliveries of 13 subsea trees and well heads, in addition to three subsea templates and control systems

* In addition, contracts have been awarded for aftermarket services and additional components related to Johan Sverdrup

* Contracts include options for further deliveries to cover any future needs on Johan Sverdrup field, and other possible field developments on Norway’s continental shelf

* The award is based on a new standard vertical Subsea tree, which has been developed in cooperation with the supplier market and DNV. This new standard will help increase cost efficiency for future subsea developments Further company coverage: $1 = 8.1102 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)