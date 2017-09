Sept 18 (Reuters) - Consilium AB :

* Jan-Aug revenue 969.1 million Swedish crowns ($118.54 million) versus 747.1 million crowns year ago

* Jan-Aug order intake 954.0 million crowns versus 937.7 million crowns year ago

* Order backlog at Aug. 31 of 808.2 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.1753 Swedish crowns)