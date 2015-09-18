FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Miba says majority shareholder MBAG increases offer price to 565 euros per share
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
September 18, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Miba says majority shareholder MBAG increases offer price to 565 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Miba AG :

* Was informed by majority shareholder Mitterbauer Beteiligungs-AG (MBAG) that MBAG had increased offer price from previous level of 550 euros per share to 565 euros per share

* MBAG and MIBA AG are currently preparing delisting (“squeeze out”) of MIBA AG

* Shareholders who already submitted their shares to be purchased will receive a supplementary payment of 15 euros per share to equal increased offer price

* In this process which is simultaneously taking place, offered buy-out price was set at 540 euros per share

* Adoption of resolution on approval of squeeze out by an extraordinary general meeting is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

