BRIEF-Miba says majority shareholder MBAG increases offer price to 565 euros per share

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Miba AG :

* Was informed by majority shareholder Mitterbauer Beteiligungs-AG (MBAG) that MBAG had increased offer price from previous level of 550 euros per share to 565 euros per share

* MBAG and MIBA AG are currently preparing delisting (“squeeze out”) of MIBA AG

* Shareholders who already submitted their shares to be purchased will receive a supplementary payment of 15 euros per share to equal increased offer price

* In this process which is simultaneously taking place, offered buy-out price was set at 540 euros per share

* Adoption of resolution on approval of squeeze out by an extraordinary general meeting is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2015