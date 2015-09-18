BRIEF-Elexxion H1 revenues up at EUR 1.12 mln

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Elexxion AG :

* H1 EBIT improved to minus 253 thousand euros (-$288,673) (H1 2014: minus 265 thousand euros)

* H1 revenue of 1.120 million euros versus 962,000 euros year ago

* Forecast: restrained sales growth and still not break even net result for 2015 expected

* Half-Year net loss in the first half 2015 amounted to 322 thousand euros compared to loss of 318 thousand euros in the corresponding period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)