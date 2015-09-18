FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Elexxion H1 revenues up at EUR 1.12 mln
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 18, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elexxion H1 revenues up at EUR 1.12 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Elexxion AG :

* H1 EBIT improved to minus 253 thousand euros (-$288,673) (H1 2014: minus 265 thousand euros)

* H1 revenue of 1.120 million euros versus 962,000 euros year ago

* Forecast: restrained sales growth and still not break even net result for 2015 expected

* Half-Year net loss in the first half 2015 amounted to 322 thousand euros compared to loss of 318 thousand euros in the corresponding period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.