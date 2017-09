Sept 18 (Reuters) - Storm Real Estate ASA :

* The Board of Directors of Storm Real Estate ASA, and the wholly-owned subsidiary Tiberton Yard Limited, have in a meeting held on 18 September 2015 signed a joint merger plan for a merger between the two companies, with Storm Real Estate ASA as the recipient company.

