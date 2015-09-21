FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shire receives European Commission's approval for Intuniv
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 21, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shire receives European Commission's approval for Intuniv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :

* Shire receives European approval for Intuniv (Guanfacine Hydrochloride prolonged release tablets) as a non-stimulant ADHD treatment for children and adolescents

* EC decision to grant approval is based on data from three pivotal phase 3 studies investigating short

* Decision to grant marketing authorisation follows a positive opinion adopted by committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP) in July 2015

* Decision applies to all 28 EU member states and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.