BRIEF-Shire receives European Commission's approval for Intuniv

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :

* Shire receives European approval for Intuniv (Guanfacine Hydrochloride prolonged release tablets) as a non-stimulant ADHD treatment for children and adolescents

* EC decision to grant approval is based on data from three pivotal phase 3 studies investigating short

* Decision to grant marketing authorisation follows a positive opinion adopted by committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP) in July 2015

* Decision applies to all 28 EU member states and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway