BRIEF-UK Commercial Property Trust completes asset swap with Segro

Sept 21 (Reuters) - UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd :

* Acquired Ventura Park in Hertfordshire for 67.1 million stg through a swap transaction with Segro Plc

* Deal also comprises sale to Segro of a 298,850 sq ft Asda distribution centre in Northampton for 31.0 million stg

* UKCPT paid 36.1 million stg difference from its existing cash resources