FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK Commercial Property Trust completes asset swap with Segro
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK Commercial Property Trust completes asset swap with Segro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd :

* UKCPT acquires 67.1 million stg Ventura Park Industrial Estate in swap transaction with Segro Plc

* Acquired Ventura Park in Hertfordshire for 67.1 million stg through a swap transaction with Segro Plc

* Deal also comprises sale to Segro of a 298,850 sq ft Asda distribution centre in Northampton for 31.0 million stg

* UKCPT paid 36.1 million stg difference from its existing cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.