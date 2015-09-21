FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alma Media starts statutory personnel negotiations applying to 500 people
September 21, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alma Media starts statutory personnel negotiations applying to 500 people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Alma Regional Media to modernise its operational model and initiates statutory personnel negotiations

* Says negotiations apply to all publication employees of regional media, with exception of papers published in Lapland

* Says Alma Manu Oy, a printing and distribution company of regional media, is not included in negotiations.

* All in all, negotiations apply to 500 people.

* Says according to preliminary view of Alma Regional Media, number of employees may be reduced by a maximum of 85 man-years after planned actions

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
