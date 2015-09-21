FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pöyry, Ramboll and Skanska to implement improvement of Highway 6, Finland
September 21, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pöyry, Ramboll and Skanska to implement improvement of Highway 6, Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Poyry Oyj :

* Pöyry, Ramboll and Skanska to implement improvement of Highway 6 between Taavetti and Lappeenranta

* Signed an agreement with a consortium formed by skanska infra, pöyry and ramboll on execution phase of alliance-based project related to highway 6

* Value of order is not disclosed

* Order will be recognised within the Regional Operations order stock in Q4/2014

* Total value of project is 76 million euros ($85.94 million)

* Project will be completed segment by segment in 2017 and 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

