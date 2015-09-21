BRIEF-Atria reduces of about 35 full-time employees in Sweden

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Atria Oyj :

* Atria Scandinavia is planning to reorganize its businesses in Sweden

* The reorganization measures concern the sales, marketing and logistics functions

* Union negotiations will be initiated immediately

* Atria estimates that by restructuring the operations and improving productivity, it will achieve annual cost savings of around 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million), which would materialize mainly during 2016

* The reorganization means a reduction of about 35 full-time employees Source text for Eikon:

