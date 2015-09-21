BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen CEO sees room for div hikes after LEG merger

Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* Deutsche wohnen ceo says assumes that combined company will be able to reach annual ffo of at least 600 million eur

* Deutsche wohnen ceo says sees more room for dividend hikes in future

* Deutsche wohnen ceo says looking at some portfolios but doens’t see another big merger for now following the leg deal

* Deutsche wohnen ceo says cannot yet say anything about job cuts as part of merger

* Deutsche wohnen ceo says expansion outside germany currently not on the agenda Further company coverage: