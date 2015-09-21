FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen CEO sees room for div hikes after LEG merger
#Financials
September 21, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen CEO sees room for div hikes after LEG merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* Deutsche wohnen ceo says assumes that combined company will be able to reach annual ffo of at least 600 million eur

* Deutsche wohnen ceo says sees more room for dividend hikes in future

* Deutsche wohnen ceo says looking at some portfolios but doens’t see another big merger for now following the leg deal

* Deutsche wohnen ceo says cannot yet say anything about job cuts as part of merger

* Deutsche wohnen ceo says expansion outside germany currently not on the agenda Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
