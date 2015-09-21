FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Briju comments on deals with Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt
September 21, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Briju comments on deals with Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Briju SA :

* The value of deals signed by Briju and its unit, Briju NETWORK BRIJU SECUR 2 Sp. z o.o. SKA, with Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt AG between Aug. 18 and Sept 21 at 49.8 million zlotys ($13.4 million)

* The deal of the greatest value was signed on Sept. 8 and concerned sale of 84.40 kilograms of gold for 11.4 million zlotys

* The deals concerned the sale of silver and gold as well as refining and transport services, and delivery of semi-products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7141 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

