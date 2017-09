Sept 21 (Reuters) - Logo Yazilim :

* To launch buyback program up to 10 percent

* Says up to 10 million lira ($3.34 million) fund is allocated for share buyback, with a price up to 30 lira per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9950 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)