BRIEF-Emakina Group H1 sales up 20 pct to 32.5 mln euros

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Emakina Group SA :

* H1 consolidated sales rose by 20 pct to 32.5 million euros ($36.95 million) compared with first half of 2014

* H1 net profit (excluding amortisation of goodwill) amounted to 1.1 million euros compared with 129,115 euros during same period last year

* H1 EBITDA 2.5 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* Expects double-digit organic growth in sales for 2015 as a whole on basis of commercial debt and group's international expansion