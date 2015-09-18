FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Emakina Group H1 sales up 20 pct to 32.5 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
September 18, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Emakina Group H1 sales up 20 pct to 32.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Emakina Group SA :

* H1 consolidated sales rose by 20 pct to 32.5 million euros ($36.95 million) compared with first half of 2014

* H1 net profit (excluding amortisation of goodwill) amounted to 1.1 million euros compared with 129,115 euros during same period last year

* H1 EBITDA 2.5 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* Expects double-digit organic growth in sales for 2015 as a whole on basis of commercial debt and group’s international expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8795 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.